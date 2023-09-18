Missed chances and big plays by the opposition cost Fremont in its 35-6 loss to Norfolk Friday night at Heedum Field.

Four of the Panthers five scores came on plays of 20-yards or better while the Tigers couldn’t capitalize on a pair of red zone trips that ultimately shifted the balance of the homecoming clash.

“We had a tough time getting out of our own way,” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. "We had mistakes on both sides of the ball. We did not put our best product on the field today. That’s on us as coaches and we’ve got to work hard to get better.”

Norfolk put the opening points on the board with an eight-yard touchdown reception at the four minute, 20 seconds mark of the first quarter.

The game turned on the Tigers next possession. After driving down to the Panther six-yard line, Fremont failed to come away with points, turning the ball over on downs.

Norfolk’s Rowdy Bauer doubled the Panthers lead at the midway point of the second quarter, busting free for an 86-yard touchdown run.

Another long run of 28 yards, sending the visitors into the locker room with a 21-0 halftime lead.

Norfolk pulled out their finishing move to start the second half as Bauer took the kickoff back for a touchdown to go up 28-0.

“That kind of broke our back,” Jennings said.

The visitors finished their scoring by the third quarter, tacking on a touchdown with a third score of 20+ yards.

“Missed tackles were the biggest thing,” Jennings said. “We had people in pretty good spots at times and then we had breakdowns.”

Fremont avoided being shutout with a one-yard touchdown run by DaVarius Bell with 5:53 remaining in the game. The point after attempt was blocked.

The Tigers finished with 251 yards of total offense, gaining 154 yards on the ground.

“We’d get clicking and then we’d get a procedural penalty and get back behind the chains,” Jennings said.

Brooks Eyler accounted for most of the rushing, carrying the ball nine times for 91 yards including a 54-yard breakout.

Ayden Bohaboj and Michael Dalton split time at quarterback with Bohaboj going 5 for 14 for 66 yards while Dalton was 3 of 8 for 31 yards.

Conner Richmond caught a game-high five passes for 56 yards.

Fremont (1-4) remains at home, hosting Grand Island Friday.

The Islanders (3-1) are coming off a 62-0 win over Lincoln High.