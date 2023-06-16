The final section of the Columbus to Fremont Expressway, North Bend to Fremont, is now open to traffic, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said in a Friday afternoon press release.

Regular U.S. Highway 30 traffic has been shifted from the old highway to the new US-30 lanes. The segment of new US-30 from County Road 9 to east of US-77 is currently in a two-way head-to- head configuration while the remaining east bound lanes are being constructed.

This opening includes the implementation of the new “R-CUT” type intersection at the intersection of US-30 and Nebraska Highway 79, located just north of North Bend. Traffic on N-79 is no longer allowed to cross or turn left onto US-30; these movements must now turn right onto US-30 and utilize the new median U-turn lanes located approximately 1,000 feet downstream of the US-30/N-79 intersection on US-30.

Left turns lanes from US-30 to N-79 are temporarily closed until construction of the intersection medians is complete. Access from US-30 to N-79 is still available using the new median U-turn lanes located on US-30 approximately 1,000 feet downstream of the US-30/N-79 intersection.

As a reminder, N-79 south of US-30 is still closed to highway traffic for construction, so motorists should follow the marked detour.

“A huge thank you goes out to members of the Nebraska State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and NDOT Maintenance personnel for making this shift proceed as efficient as could be imagined,” NDOT said.

The remaining work on this project is, at present, expected to be complete late Summer 2024.