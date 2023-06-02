A shutout pitching effort, spearheaded by Fremont's own Landon Mueller, helped the Fremont Moo secure the series sweep of the Sodbusters 2-0 Thursday night in Hastings.

Mueller, coming off his freshman season at Southeast Community College, went five innings as the starter. He limited the Sodbusters to just one hit while striking out a pair and walking three.

"It feels good to get a good team sweep," Mueller said. "Being able to get zero runs over the five innings is a good feeling."

The Moo got the only offense it'd need in the top of the first. A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases within the first three batters of the night.

Tyman Long produced a sacrifice fly to left field to plate the lone run of the inning.

A bases loaded walk drawn by Sammy Contacos in the top of the fifth brought in an insurance run for Fremont and set the final score.

Brandon Lundquist took over for Mueller in the sixth, working two frames on three strike outs and three walks.

Kadyn Van Hill Hill secured the two-inning save democratically, inducing three groundouts and three flyouts to secure the final six outs.

Hastings trio of pitchers issued 10 walks in the game, but also struck out 13 Moo in the loss.

Fremont is now 6-0 against Hastings and 7-2 overall.

The Moo start a three-game home set with the Nebraska Prospects at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Moller Field. Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday's first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.