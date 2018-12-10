WAHOO -- Tim Turman got a chance to coach two grandsons as Wahoo Neumann’s head football coach.
He won’t be on the sidelines, however, for a third who will be a freshman at Neumann next fall.
Turman announced Sunday that he was retiring as the Cavaliers’ head coach, a position he’s held since 1980. In his 46-year head coaching career, Turman’s teams have compiled a record of 307-59-2 with two state championships (Class C-1, 2002 and ’03) and five state runner-up finishes.
Turman guided teams to 25 playoff appearances, including a C-1 state semifinal finish this season when Neumann finished 9-3. In their last home game under Turman, the Cavaliers knocked off undefeated and No. 1-ranked Pierce 23-21 in the quarterfinals.
“After a lot of consideration, thought and prayers, I have decided it is time to hang up the whistle,” Turman wrote in an email. “I know I will miss the sidelines on Friday nights, but I also know that it is the right time to let someone else take over.”
Turman’s first grandson in the program, Noah Vedral, was a Super-State quarterback who led Neumann to the C-1 state title game in 2016. He’s now playing at Nebraska.
Eli Vedral, a standout quarterback/defensive back, just finished his senior year under his grandfather. Their younger brother, Ezra, is an eighth-grader at Neumann.
Before the season, Turman said that “this is probably my window to retire."
“At some point, it will be time to pack up and follow the grandkids,” added Turman, who has six adult children and 15 grandchildren. “It will either be soon or four or five years down the road. If it’s up to my wife (Dianne), it will be soon.”
Turman not only got the opportunity to coach his sons, but also see them follow his footsteps into the coaching profession. Matt Turman guided Omaha Skutt to its fourth Class B state title last month, while Seth Turman is the head girls track coach and a former football assistant at Millard West.