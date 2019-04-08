Two people were injured in an accident involving two motorcycles early Monday morning.
Zachary Toebben, 28, of Fremont and Corey Christensen, 33, of Omaha were flown by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Dodge County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 a.m. to the accident scene on U.S. Highway 30, a short distance east of County Road 10. The location is 2 miles east of North Bend.
The investigation revealed that Toebben was eastbound on a 2017 Honda CX Cruiser on Highway 30 when it entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass another vehicle.
While in the westbound lane, Toebben’s motorcycle collided with a westbound 2008 Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle that Christensen was driving.
Both drivers sustained serious leg injuries and were transported from the scene by the helicopter.
The accident remains under investigation and alcohol is not a factor. Both drivers were wearing helmets.
Fremont, North Bend and Morse Bluff fire departments assisted at the scene.
Traffic on Highway 30 was diverted about two hours.