Two workers were rescued Wednesday night by Lincoln Fire and Rescue after a trench in northwest Lincoln collapsed, trapping one man up to his waist and the other up to his knees.
"Our crews are specifically trained to shore up the trench to prevent any additional cave-in and then free the people with some digging," Battalion Chief Dave Engler said Thursday.
The workers were repairing a fiber optic cable near Northwest 56th and Aurora streets to restore 911 service to the neighborhood.
Both workers were taken to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
The rescue was "an extensive operation," Engler said, and took additional time in order to prevent further collapse that would endanger the workers who were trapped.
One remained trapped in the trench, which was about 10 feet deep, for more than an hour before he could be rescued.