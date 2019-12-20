The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Crete man’s immigration case, according to an order entered this week.
Clemente Avelino Pereida is seeking review of a March 1 decision by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold an earlier ruling by the Board of Immigration Appeals.
The Department of Homeland Security had asked the immigration judge to “pretermit,” essentially ignore, Pereida’s application to cancel his removal from the country after he had pleaded no contest to attempted identity theft.
The crime involved the Mexican citizen’s use of a fraudulent Social Security card to get a job at National Service Company of Iowa, a business that operates near Crete.
The question came down to whether Pereida’s misdemeanor conviction qualifies as a crime of “moral turpitude,” which would make him ineligible for cancellation of his removal.
By statute, a defendant can do a number of things to commit criminal impersonation, but not all involve fraud.
The question became who had the duty to prove that Pereida’s crime involved fraud: Pereida or the government?
On Thursday, Pereida’s attorney, Carlos Monzón, said they argued it was the government’s burden. But the immigration judge disagreed. Then, in March, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals did, too.
Monzón said the decision, in his opinion, put the burden of proof on the wrong people. And it created a split with other circuits, which they asked the Supreme Court to settle. On Wednesday, the court issued an order that it would take the case.
Every term, the country’s highest court gets 7,000-8,000 petitions for a writ of certiorari and only takes about 80, according to its website.
The Lincoln attorney said it’s a first for his firm. As attorneys, Monzón said, it’s a dream and an honor to be able to go before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We felt like we have been given our best Christmas gift that we could ever expect as attorneys,” he said.
Monzón called it a very important case, saying the decision could have a huge impact not only on Pereida but perhaps thousands of people in the U.S., including those here legally as well as permanent residents later accused of a crime.
Pereida has been in the country since around 1995 and, according to the 8th Circuit’s order, has been gainfully employed, paid taxes and with his wife, raised three children here. On Aug. 3, 2009, the Department of Homeland Security issued a notice to appear charging Pereida with “removability.”
He admitted the allegations, but in 2011 filed an application for cancellation for removal from the country. The Department of Homeland Security later asserted his conviction in 2014 barred his application.
Monzón said Pereida’s case is expected to be scheduled for the court’s October term.