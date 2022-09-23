United Way seeks volunteers for food packaging event

Fremont Area United Way is seeking a few more volunteers for its food packaging event planned from Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The packaging will take place at in the old Gordmans store at Fremont Mall.

Those who’d like to sign up to volunteer may visit Fremont Area United Way’s website at www.fremontunitedway.org.

It’s important this food is packaged for a backpack program that provides nutritious and easy-to-prepare foods for children on weekends.

For many local children, school meals may be the only meals they eat each day.

Statistics in our county reveal that one in five children and one in nine adults are food insecure.

United Way’s goal is to package 5,000 food totes that will be distributed to all the FPS grade schools requesting these additional totes to fulfill their growing needs.

In a prepared statement, FAUW said it is thrilled to collaborate with Care Corps’ LifeHouse food pantry and Fremont Public School among others for this year’s event.

Wholestone Farms along with Cactus Cares has sponsored an additional protein item, pork sticks, to add more nutrition to the food totes this year.

Healthy Blue is sponsoring coupons in each tote for a family to receive a free half gallon of milk from Hy-Vee. In-kind sponsors are S-2 Refuse & Reuse, Fremont Contract Carriers, JayHawk Boxes, Hy-Vee and DP Management, LLC.

United Way stated that the long-term effects of hunger and poor nutrition can be devastating. When families cannot afford enough to eat, they often cannot meet other basic needs as well — including housing, healthcare, and more. Helping provide meals to people in need through a network of partnerships will help make the community stronger.

It takes a lot of volunteer power to get the job completed and United Way is grateful for all the volunteers that have signed up already.