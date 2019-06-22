University of Nebraska at Kearney
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Arlington: Rachel Kraemer.
Fremont: Andrew Poppe, Callie Miller, Collin Brown, Jacob Frink, Jacob Weston, Joseph Kment, MacKenzie Doescher, Maison Carlson, Michael Lambert, Nathan Grimm, Rachel Shipman, Riley Harms, Samantha Schindler, Shelby Svatora.
Herman: Luci Anderson.
North Bend: Carley Nelson.
Oakland: Andrea Werner, Lexi Vecera.
Prague: Colin Wade, Kristin Johnson.
Scribner: Kersten Peters, Makayla Nemecek.
Valley: Audrey Arsenian, Elizabeth O'Bryan.
Wahoo: Aspen Jansa, Kristen Tomjack.
Waterloo: Megan Merkel, Nickolas Kahlandt.
West Point: Haley Pierce, McKenzie Wragge, Zahira Lopez.