Nebraska at Kearney
Undergraduate and graduate degrees for 381 students were conferred at commencement exercises Dec. 20 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Cedar Bluffs: Taylor Schoneman, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education Advanced Practitioner: Assistive Technology Specialist.
Fremont: Michael Lambert, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Psychology Education, History Education, Honorable Mention.
North Bend: Carley Nelson, Bachelor of Arts, Magna Cum Laude.
Scribner: Kersten Peters, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Special Education, Early Childhood Inclusive, Cum Laude.
Valley: Audrey Arsenian, Bachelor of Science, Family Studies, Honorable Mention.