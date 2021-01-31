 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates
Nebraska Kearney

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 410 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Dodge: Caitlin Klosen, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education.

Oakland: Lindsey Moss, Bachelor of Arts in Education, Early Childhood Inclusive Field Education

