University of Nebraska at Omaha dean's list

Roughly 5,600 students are being recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor's and/or dean's list.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor's degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor's list and/or dean's list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

The nearly 1,400 students who qualified for the chancellor's list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The 4,200+ students who qualified for the dean's list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the spring 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The following area students were honored:

Chancellor’s list

Arlington: Madeline Foreman.

Cedar Bluffs: Emily Schollmeyer.