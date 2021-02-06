University of Nebraska at Omaha dean's list

University of Nebraska at Omaha

More than 5,000 students were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor’s and/or dean’s list.

Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor’s list and/or dean’s list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Students who qualified for the chancellor’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed. Students who qualified for the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.

The following area students were honored:

Chancellor’s list

Fremont: Chloe Beltrand, Hannah Bussa, Cali Carritt, Giovanni Cortave, Keegan Kenney, Jason Kubicek, Hannah Leeper, Hunter Little, Derek Manske, Justin Pettit, Karla Zavala.

Hooper: Sierra Beacom, Bailey Licht.