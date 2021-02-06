University of Nebraska at Omaha dean's list

University of Nebraska at Omaha
More than 5,000 students were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) with inclusion on the chancellor’s and/or dean’s list.
Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average thresholds are selected for inclusion on the chancellor’s list and/or dean’s list at UNO as recognition of their outstanding academic performance.
Students who qualified for the chancellor’s list earned a grade point average of 4.0 for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed. Students who qualified for the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or better for courses taken at UNO during the fall 2020 semester, provided 12 or more quality hours were completed.
The following area students were honored:
Chancellor’s list
Fremont: Chloe Beltrand, Hannah Bussa, Cali Carritt, Giovanni Cortave, Keegan Kenney, Jason Kubicek, Hannah Leeper, Hunter Little, Derek Manske, Justin Pettit, Karla Zavala.
Hooper: Sierra Beacom, Bailey Licht.
Kennard: Sydney Andreasen, Trenton Hilzendeger, Cadence Junker.
Lyons: Cassidy Mentink.
Mead: Jaden Felty.
Morse Bluff: Zander Gibney.
Nickerson: Nathan Taylor
North Bend: Kristi Hill.
Oakland: Laurence Brands, Grace Maline, Connor Mockenhaupt.
Tekamah: Elizabeth Creek.
Valley: Isaac Haahr, Kamden Zeller.
Wahoo: Christina Courie, Caleb Mcgill, Paige Peterson, Noah Polacek, Katie Spicka.
Waterloo: Caitlin Caveye, Stephanie Conner, Ethan Hall, Zoe Law, Kyle Rotert.
West Point: Kirsten Ernesti, Natalie Perez, Cristina Saldana.
Yutan: Joel Pleskac, Joshua Trede.
Dean’s list
Arlington: Gary Fehlhaber, Madeline Foreman, Destiny Hendry, Mikayla Ruwe.
Dodge: Hunter Poland, Taylor Ruskamp.
Fremont: Ryan Acuna, Callie Anderson, Lylian Bechtel, Cami Bisson, Deven Brown, Steven Buer, Michel Carranzabernal, Napat Chairatanatrai, Brittnee Cook, Garrett Divis, Franchesca Garcia, Rebecca Gomezrascon, Sharayah Green, Shiloh Hansen, Miriam Jimenezochoa, Trevor Kjeldgaard, Joey Knoell, Alexa Marsh, Juanita Mendoza, Erin Montgomery, Mason Moore, Reese Mumford, Jacie Pelikan, James Pelikan, Jackson Piercy, Clarice Ramig, Preston Reiger, Matthew Rohloff, Ashley Salguero, Alexis Saxton, Ben Schulz, Jack Schulz, Brycen Svatora, Conner Tacner, Brock Walla, Cory Wimer.
Hooper: Madalyn Adair, Tate Cowan, Shae Moeller, Haley Schuler.
Kennard: Alyssa Dimauro, Sarah Johnson.
Mead: Michael Klahn, Ana Leise.
Morse Bluff: Brandt Walla.
North Bend: Nicole Batenhorst, Hannah Mullally.
Oakland: Thomas Maline.
Prague: Madyson Paseka.
Snyder: Hannah Hunke.
Tekamah: Dereck Martinez.
Valley: Mazzy Johnson, Carter Larson, Richard Miller, Emily Nastase, Anisa Strong, Allison Wilson, Benjamin Wilson.
Wahoo: Isaac Albin, Anne Kenney, Grace Kenney, Sydney Moline, Mckayla Most, Morgan Pinkelman, Faith Polacek, Mary Privett, Mikayla Reeves, Seth Varner, Grace Wirka, Jonathan Wotipka.
Waterloo: Patrick Caveye, Evan Kopiasz, Amanda Vanvleet, Matthew West.
West Point: Lorena Arias, Esmeralda Figueroa, Hannah Hrbek, Gregory Johnson, Jordan Peatrowsky, Xavier Steffensmeier, Riley Surman, Riley Throener, Oscar Urquidez, Kaitlyn Watson, Joshua Wordekemper.