University of Nebraska at Omaha
More than 600 students graduated in August from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
August graduates have the choice of celebrating their achievement during the May commencement ceremony before their graduation or at the December ceremony taking place after their graduation.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Fremont: Gessica Gdowski, Summa Cum Laude; Emma Spencer-Rice, Magna Cum Laude.
Mead: Andrew Kuhr.
Wahoo: Chloe Davidson, Taybor Shanahan.
Waterloo: Trevor Harlow, William Patterson.
West Point: Amanda Meister.
Yutan: Evan Russo.