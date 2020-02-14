University of Wyoming honor roll
University of Wyoming has released the academic honor roll for the fall 2019 semester.

Addison Gloeb of Fremont was named to the president’s honor roll. To be named to the president’s honor roll, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 UW semester hours for the term and have a grade point average of 4.0.

Elijah Wiese of Fremont was named to the dean’s honor roll. To be named to the dean’s honor roll, undergraduate students must complete a minimum of 12 UW semester hours and have a grade point average of 3.4 of better.

