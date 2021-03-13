University of Wyoming provost's honor roll

University of Wyoming
Addison W. Gloeb of Fremont was named to the provost’s honor roll for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Wyoming.
The provost’s honor roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
