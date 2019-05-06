ARLINGTON — The Wahoo High girls and the Douglas County West boys won team championships Friday at the Arlington Track Invitational.
Kylee Edmonds won the 200 meters and the pole vault for the Lady Warriors. Kendal Brigham captured top honors in the 800 while Toni Greenfield earned first place in the triple jump.
Kailynn Gubbels paced Arlington by winning the 100-meter hurdles and taking second in the 300-meter hurdles. Teammate Milee Young won the shot put and placed second in the discus.
Jack Hodge and Ethan Reule went 1-2 in the pole vault for the DC West boys. Jack Zimmer added a championship in the 800 meters.
Zac McGeorge and Junior Garcia paced Fremont High with championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, respectively.
Arlington Invitational
Girls Team Scores — Wahoo High 144.50, Platteview 132.75, Arlington 75.75, Fort Calhoun 52, Fremont 47.25, Douglas County West 28.75, Yutan 24, Howells-Dodge 21.
Event Winners and Area Placers
100 Meters — 1. Carrie Simonson, Pl, 12.90. 2. Emma Kroger, DCW, 13.31. 4. Kylee Edmonds, W, 13.65. 5. KaDee Johnson, W, 13.79.
200 Meters — 1. Edmonds, W, 27.19. 2. Johnson, W, 28.21. 3. Hannah Meyer, F, 28.43. 4. Christina Kerman, Y, 28.76. 5. Taylor Luben, W, 28.95.
400 Meters — 1. Halle Johnson, Pl, 1:03.32. 2. Toni Greenfield, W, 1:04.05. 4. Alyssa Luedtke, W, 1:07.15. 6. Kariley Rensch, F, 1:08.28.
800 Meters — 1. Kendal Brigham, W, 2:27.53. 2. Aubrey Rathke, F, 2:33.89. 3. Kylie Phillips, F, 2:34.97. 6. Jaiden Rensch, F, 2:41.79.
1,600 Meters — 1. Taya Skelton, FC, 5:39.11. 2. Zoe Christensen, W, 5:40.83. 3. Avry LaFavor, F, 5:42.45. 4. Madison Wilt, DCW, 5:55.41.
3,200 Meters — 1. Skelton, FC, 12:07.04. 5. Savannah Hearn, DCW, 13:57.10. 5. Shelby Risch, H-D, 14:50.73.
100-Meter Hurdles — 1. Kailynn Gubbels, A, 15.82. 3. Taylor Wakefield, A, 17.03. 4. Emmerson Fuglsang-Philipp, DCW, 17.43.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Teri Zanker, Pl, 45.69. 2. Gubbels, A, 47.68. 3. Kelsie Sears, W, 51.15. 4. Paxton Paulson, DCW, 52.15. 6. Alyssa Cappellano, H-D, 53.81.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Platteview, 50.26. 2. Wahoo, 52.70. 3. Fremont (Emma Sorensen, Hannah Meyer, Maddie Everitt, Julia Hughes), 55.97. 4. Yutan (Emily Fisher, Heidi Krajicek, Haley Bedlan, Brennan Jacobs), 57.05. 5. Howells-Dodge, 58.03.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Arlington (Jaidyn Spoon, Gubbels, Chase Andersen, Sarah Theiler), 4:19.46. 2. Wahoo, 4:21.32. 5. Fremont (Kelseigh Olson, Kylie Phillips, Madi Ustohal, Kailey Rensch), 4:40.18.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Wahoo (Jaci Schnakenberg, Lauren Kavan, Zoe Christensen, Hannah Jorgenson), 10:21.66. 3. Howells-Dodge, 10:44.55. 5. Yukina Higashi, Ainsley Goebel, Janice Nelson, Baylee Field), 11:44.01.
High Jump — 1. Anna Koehler, Pl, 5-2. 3. Gubbels, A, 5-2. 4. Sarah Theiler, A, 5-2. 5. Maddie Everitt, F, 4-10. 5. Eddie Kharissa, W, 4-10.
Pole Vault — 1. Kylee Edmonds, W, 10-0. 2. Toni Greenfield, W, 8-0. 3. Maddie Everitt, F, 8-0. 4. Izzy Kluthe, F, 7-6. 4. Leah Trumble, Pl, 7-6. 4. Fuglsang-Philipp, DCW, 7-6. 4. Mary Helms, A, 7-6.
Long Jump — 1. Carrie Simonson, Pl, 17-2 3/4. 2. Kelsie Sears, W, 15-7 1/2. 3. Taylor Luben, W, 15-5. 4. Jill Grovijohn, H-D, 14-9 5. Wakefield, A, 14-8. 6. Leah Bevington, DCW, 14-6.
Triple Jump — 1. Toni Greenfield, W, 33-8 3/4. 2. Spoon, A, 32-5 3/4. 3. Bevington, DCW, 32-0. 4. Courtney Strait, W, 31-4. 6. Paige Peterson, W, 30-3 1/2.
Shot Put — 1. Milee Young, A, 40-7. 3. Emma Lloyd, Y, 36-2. 4. Aja Henderson, W, 33-9 1/2. 5. Kali Thomsen, A, 32-3 1/2.
Discus — 1. Lloyd, Y, 141-2. 2. Young, A, 127-1. 3. Erin Prusa, H-D, 123-5. 4. Sara Lindgren, W, 118-7.
Boys Team Scores — Douglas County West 93, Platteview 91, Wahoo 88, Fremont 78.50, Fort Calhoun 76, Arlington 49.50, Yutan 29, Howells-Dodge 21.
Event Winners and Area Placers
100 Meters — 1. Zack Marshall, FC, 11.27. 2. Conner Donohue, DCW, 11.63. 3. Josh Jessen, Y, 11.79. 4. Luke Partridge, W, 11.88. 5. Jack Hodge, DCW, 11.97. 6. Ethan Strand, Y, 11.97.
200 Meters — 1. Marshall, FC, 22.55. 3. Sheldon Johnson, W, 23.55. 5. Daniel Young, A, 24.29.
400 Meters — 1. Ben Haggar, FC, 50.66. 2. Cole Marquardt, A, 52.84. 4. Josh Jessen, Y, 54.76. 6. R.J. Bayer, H-D, 56.35.
800 Meters — 1. Jack Zimmer, DCW, 2:01.88. 3. Andrew Blocker, F, 2:04.56. 5. Nolan Miller, F, 2:10.89.
1,600 Meters — 1. Zac McGeorge, F, 4:48.37. 2. Grant Crockett, W, 4:49.33. 3. Aaron Ladd, F, 4:49.38. 4. Colby Tichota, Y, 4:53.60. 5. Noah Kubat, A, 4:54.51.
3,200 Meters — 1. Junior Garcia, F, 10:40.33. 2. Ryan McArdle, DCW, 10:42.53.
110-Meter Hurdles — 1. Braxton Karnik, Pl, 15.70. 2. Thomas Waido, W, 18.18. 3. Mason Limbach, F, 18.29. 4. Brady Peterson, DCW, 18.56. 5. Elmer Jimenez, F, 18.92. 6. Darrin Pokorny, H-D, 19.39.
300-Meter Hurdles — 1. Karnik, Pl, 41.83. 2. Limbach, F, 44.99. 3. Pokorny, H-D, 45.80. 4. Barrett Nielsen, A, 46.31. 5. Gavin Pokorny, W, 47.06. 6. Tyler Downey, F, 47.08.
400-Meter Relay — 1. Fort Calhoun, 42.56. 2. Wahoo, 45.79. 3. Yutan, 47.08. 4. Fremont (Cruz Robles, Brady Millard, Jon LaDay, Emmitt Harmel), 47.23. 5. Douglas County West, 48.97. 6. Arlington (Gustavo Duarte, Grant Staats, Remington Gay, Jesse Thompson), 49.70.
1,600-Meter Relay — 1. Arlington (Casey Kirk, Daniel Young, Barrett Nielsen, Marquardt), 3:37.76. 3. Fremont (Nate Stinemates, Blcoker, McGeorge, Aaron Ladd), 3:47.49. 4. Howells-Dodge, 3:40.06. 5. Wahoo, 3:53.71. 6. Douglas County West, 3:55.07.
3,200-Meter Relay — 1. Arlington (Kirk, Young, Sam Kubat, Marquardt), 8:29.52. 2. DC West, 8:58.50. 3. Yuan, 9:03.50. 4. Fremont (Turner Blick, McGeorge, Tristan Thurlow, Cristofer Sanchez), 9:06.82.
High Jump — 1. Jayden Spiker, FC, 6-2. 2. Hodge, DCW, 5-10. 3. Waido, W, 5-8. 5. Brennan Lopeman, DCW, 5-8. 6. Trent Totten, F, 5-6.
Pole Vault — 1. Hodge, DCW, 14-6. 2. Ethan Reule, DCW, 11-0. 3. Michael Robinson, W, 10-6. 4. Caden Scott, DCW, 10-6. 5. Zjonti F, Kubinski, F, 10-0. 5. Josh Miller, A, 10-0.
Long Jump — 1. Austin Schneider, W, 21-9. 2. Hodge, DCW, 20-1. 4. Pokorny, H-D, 19-8 1/2. 5. Curtis Swahn, W, 19-7. 6. Triston Keeney, F, 19-3 1/2.
Triple Jump — 1. Marshall, FC, 43-1. 2. Brett Whitaker, W, 35-3 1/2. 3. Sebastian Lausterer, W, 34-10 1/2. 4. Nathan Wheeler, F, 34-3. 2. Waido, W, 34-1 1/2. 6. Levi Belina, H-D, 33-11.
Shot Put — 1. Jake Nelson, Pl, 48-6. 2. Josh Lewis, DCW, 46-8 1/2. 3. Kobe Wilkins, A, 43-9. 5. Gunnar Vanek, W, 42-10 1/2. 6. Jesse Thompson, A, 42-7 1/2.
Discus — 1. Nelson, Pl, 159-2. 2. Luke Partridge, W, 155-9. 3. Lewis, DCW, 148-8. 4. Boone Gray, F, 146-8. 5. Colby Tichota, Y, 145-9. 6. Callan Phillips, W, 140-11.