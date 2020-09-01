Walters secures first medal at Pius X Shootout

Tuesday was a days of highs and lows for the Fremont golf team.
Senior Alyssa Walters posted the lowest round of her career, a +12, 84, to finish in a tie for 12th.
“I was so impressed with her poise on the golf course and really just the way she managed the course today,” Lady Tigers coach Matt Burg said. “She made a birdie on each side and really putted the ball extremely well today on a tough golf course. Maybe one of the tougher courses we will see this season. Just really excited to see her get her first varsity medal.”
Miriam Huss finished the day with a 116, followed by Maggie Norris with a 126 and Zoey Kallio carded a 136.
The Lady Tigers, however, did not post a team score—Millard North won the team title with a team score of 328—due to a score keeping error, but would have placed 16th with a team score of 462.
Pius X Shootout Top 151. Coco Kolbas, LPX 67; 2. Baylee Steele, NP 74; 3. Katie Ruge, MN 75; 4. Ansley Sothan, LSE 76; 5. Karson Morrison, NP 78; 5. Elly Honnens, LE 78; 7. Adalia Maiyo, LSE 79; 7. Jeslyn Baumgart, OM 79; 9. Malainey Weimers, MN 81; 10. Emily Speigel, LPX 82; 10. Bella Pesicka, MN 82; 12. Alyssa Walters, Fre 84; 12. Kaitlyn Dumler, LE 84; 14. Cierra Haynes, PLVS 85; 15. Sadie Steele, LSW 85.
Team Standings, Team Score
1. Millard North 328; 2. Lincoln Pius X 329; 3. North Platte 330; 4. Lincoln Southwest 345; 4. Papillion-LaVista 345; 6. Lincoln East 352; 7. Lincoln Southeast 353; 8. Omaha Marian 360; 9. Papllion-LaVista South 364; 10. Kearney 369; 11. Millard West 372; 12. Grand Island 395; 13. Columbus 397; 14. Beatrice 415; 15. Lincoln Pius X Green 447; 16. Fremont 462; 17. Lincoln Pius X White 468.
