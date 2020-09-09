Warrior football ready for 2020 slate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Midland football hopes to carry over the momentum from the end of last season despite an offseason disrupted by the COVID pandemic.

The Warriors are coming off a 7-4 season a year ago, ending the 2019 season on a six-game win streak after starting the season 1-4—with three of the four loses decieded by six points or fewer.

“Our guys have worked extremely hard this offseason,” coach Jeff Jamrog said. “Fortunately this summer we were able to work out in small groups. A lot of kids stayed here this summer. We’ve had a good fall camp and I am excited about playing a football game (Saturday).”

The global pandemic put a halt on spring practices—limiting the practice reps for last year’s back-ups and newcomers—and also caused the Great Plains Athletic conference to go to a conference only slate.

“It’s a challenge,” Jamrog said on not having a spring session. “You wish you would have had a spring and a lot of the questions that are being answered right now would have been answered much sooner, so it’s been a challenge, but its something we feel we’ve overcome. You wish you had more time than what you have to get ready.”