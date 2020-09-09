Warrior football ready for 2020 slate

Midland football hopes to carry over the momentum from the end of last season despite an offseason disrupted by the COVID pandemic.
The Warriors are coming off a 7-4 season a year ago, ending the 2019 season on a six-game win streak after starting the season 1-4—with three of the four loses decieded by six points or fewer.
“Our guys have worked extremely hard this offseason,” coach Jeff Jamrog said. “Fortunately this summer we were able to work out in small groups. A lot of kids stayed here this summer. We’ve had a good fall camp and I am excited about playing a football game (Saturday).”
The global pandemic put a halt on spring practices—limiting the practice reps for last year’s back-ups and newcomers—and also caused the Great Plains Athletic conference to go to a conference only slate.
“It’s a challenge,” Jamrog said on not having a spring session. “You wish you would have had a spring and a lot of the questions that are being answered right now would have been answered much sooner, so it’s been a challenge, but its something we feel we’ve overcome. You wish you had more time than what you have to get ready.”
The biggest challenge of a lack of the spring practices is solving the coronation of the next Warrior quarterback after the graduation of Noah Oswald and Payton Nelson.
Transfers EJ Stewart and River Walker will duke it out for the quarterback spot.
Who ever starts at the signal caller spot will have a talented backfield to lean on with the return of Keenan Smith, who missed the majority of last season due to injury after a strong sophomore season, and sophomore Maximus Wold, who ran for a team-high 596 yards as a true freshman.
We are really talented at the running back spot,” Jamrog said. “We feel really good at that spot.”
The Warriors also bring back two of their top three pass catchers from last year in Dalton Tremayne and tight end Austin Harris, both who are coming off injuries last season.
Harris led the team in touchdown receptions with 12.
“I hoping its going to be balanced,” Jamrog said on his offense. “Hopefully we are going to be able to run it, which starts up front with our lineman. We feel good about our line, the depth of that position.”
Midland’s defense returns a healthy portion of last year’s starting unit including tackle leader defensive lineman Trevor Havlovic, who racked up 98 total tackles.
“We have a lot of starters back on the defensive side of the ball,” Jamrog said.
The Warriors secondary will be headed once again by Fremont’s own Christian Harmon, who finished with eight interceptions and 41 tackles as a junior.
Midland will host Dordt, which tied the Warriors in the preseason poll in third, in week one before welcoming the two-time defending national champions Morningside in week two.
“In a perfect world we would have had two non conference games and then jump into the GPAC,” Jamrog said. “The GPAC is a very tough conference as everyone knows. We are getting right into the thick of it in conference play against two really good football teams. It’s a big challenge.”
Kick-off against the Defenders is set for 1 p.m. at Heedum Field.
2020 Midland ScheduleSep. 12 vs. Dordt
Sep. 19 vs. Morningside College
Oct. 3 at Briar Cliff
Oct. 10 vs. Hastings College
Oct. 17 at Dakota Wesleyan
Oct. 24 vs. University of Jamestown
Oct. 31 at Northwestern College
Nov. 7 at Doane
Nov. 14 vs. Concordia
