Warriors comeback effort falters in fourth quarter

Midland dug themselves a hole they couldn’t comeback from in a 82-72 loss to the College of Saint Mary Wednesday night.

“We dug too big of a hole in the first quarter and early in the second quarter,” said Midland coach Shawn Gilbert

The Flames started the game on a 12-2 run that covered the first three minutes and 53 seconds of the contest.

A Sam Shepard three briefly returned the deficit to single-digits before the Flames got four quick points to set their lead in the double-digits, where it’d remain for the rest of the night.

Midland trailed 23-11 after one.

The Warriors’ deficit reached as high as 18 in the second frame before a spurt of offense, capped off by a Sam Shepard three—she finished with eight—cut the Flames lead to 10.

The visitors responded with five-straight points to end the half up 46-31.

Midland’s offense was hampered by a 25% shooting effort (9 of 32) while the Flames scored at a 54.3% clip.

“We didn’t defend real well in straight line drives and then our post doubles were not effective at that point,” Gilbert said.

The Warriors ended the game shooting 35.6% while College of Saint Mary maintained it’s shooting percentage at exactly 50%.

Emma Shepard sparked Midland out of its first quarter slumber, knocking down four three-point shots in the third quarter, which allowed the Warriors to get within five, 59-54, after a basket by Peyton Wingert at the horn.

“Emma had been struggling, so it’s good to see her make some shots,” Gilbert said. “Emma’s a gutty kid and if you give her a chance to make some shots, she will take them.”

Midland’s third quarter efforts were erased within the first four minutes of the fourth quarter as the Flames worked their lead back up to 11, 68-57, at the 6:07 mark.

“We didn’t shoot it well in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back three’s there was kind of the dagger,” Gilbert said. “Two possessions in a tough game takes it from a five to eleven and then you’re back to battling.”

The Warriors only briefly returned the deficit to single-digits in the fourth quarter as Kara Jennings knocked home a pair of free throws to make it a nine point game with 35 seconds left.

Wingert led Midland 26 points and 13 rebounds and was on the cusp of a triple-double with seven assists.

Emma Shepard knocked 18 points—16 coming in the second half—while Erin Prusa joined the pair in double-digits with 15 points.

The loss extends Midland’s losing skid to six games and drops the Warriors season record to 8-18, 4-15 in GPAC play.

Midland will play its final home game of the year Saturday, hosting Dakota Wesleyan for senior night. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

