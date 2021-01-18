Warriors drop shootout with Briar Cliff

The Midland men's basketball team dropped a high-scoring, back-and-forth affair with Briar Cliff Saturday, losing 90-85.
The Warriors were 15-of-28 (53.6%) from the field and 8-of-15 (53.3%) from three-point range on their way to 44 first-half points.
The Chargers were also in a shooting grove in the opening half as they connected on 10-of-20 shots behind the arc and were 14-of-29 from the field overall.
The teams would trade the lead five times in the first half with the Chargers claiming it last, taking a 45-44 advantage into the locker rooms.
After the break, Midland set the tone of the second half with an 8-0 run to open the period, taking their largest lead of the game, 52-45, within the first three minutes.
The Chargers quickly erased the deficit with some aggressive drives to the basket. The aggressive play forced the Warriors into fouls, putting them on the free-throw line. That strategy would be the lifeline of Briar Cliff's offense as they shot 14-of-17 from the stripe in the 2nd half.
Midland’s Bo Sandquist helped keep the Warriors in the game, connecting on 3 of his 5 shots from downtown, scoring 11 points. He would finish the game with 19 total points.
Sandquist’s third three-pointer gave the Warriors a 69-66 advantage with 8:09 remaining. The Warriors would remain in the lead until the 4:43 mark when BCU took a 74-73 lead.
Midland would stay close and with 2:26 left, Emanuel Bryson hit a driving layup to pull the Warriors even at 80-80. The Chargers’ Jaden Kleinhesselink, who led the Chargers in scoring with 19 points, would go on a personal 5-0 run to take an 85-80 lead with 39 seconds left. BCU would close out the game matching the Warriors’ comeback attempts, winning by five, 90-85.
The Warriors were led in scoring by Sandquist and Laurence Merritt who both had 19 points on the day. Bryson and Arturo Montes also reached double-figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Midland (4-12, 2-11 GPAC) will be back in Sioux City at 4 p.m. Saturday to face the Morningside (15-2, 11-2 GPAC). The Warriors will be looking to avenge a four-point loss they had to the Mustangs in December.