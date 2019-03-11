KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Midland University got away from the snow of Nebraska for four road games recently.
On Monday, the Warriors lost 7-2 and 5-3 to Concordia University of Michigan in Jacksonville, Illinois.
In the opener, Andrew Davidson took the loss. He allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in 4 2/3 innings of work. Tyler Seebaum worked 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Darius Johnson, Dakota Thornton and Bryan Smith had hits for MU. Thornton and Chase Reynolds had one RBI apiece.
In the second game, Johnson had a two-run single and Smith had two hits, but the Warriors committed three errors in the loss.
Daylon Owens threw a complete game. He allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out eight.
On Friday, the Warriors split a doubleheader with Baker University in Kansas City, Missouri. Baker won the opener 5-4 while the Warriors won the second 14-2.
In the opener, Austin Hamilton drove in a pair of runs in the second inning. MU extended the lead in the fourth when Johnson singled, stole and third and came home on an error.
Baker got one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth to tie it. The Warriors regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth.
Austin Hamilton broke the tie with a RBI single to score James Kaiser. Baker tied it, however, with a run in the bottom of the inning.
Baker won the game in the bottom of the seventh with a walk-off single.
Matt Abdelnour, who moved to the mound from his designated hitter position, was saddled with the loss for Midland. He worked 2/3 of an inning and allowed two hits and two walks.
The Warriors shored things up in the second game of the doubleheader scoring at least one run in five of the seven innings while limiting the Wildcats to just two runs in the third.
Jack Barrios led the way for MU by going 4-for-5 with four RBI. Kaiser, Abdelnour, and Jacob Perez all had three hits.
The Warriors went with a pitcher by committee for the game with starter Luke Egging and credited-winner Evan Appenzeller going more than an inning. Egging gave up two hits in 2 innings while Appenzeller went 1 2/3 innings and allowed one walk while striking out three.