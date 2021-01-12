Warriors hockey falls in first games since Halloween

After over two months off, Midland University resumed their men’s hockey season over the weekend with a two-game series with the University of Jamestown on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors, whose last game came back on Halloween, dropped both games ofthe weekend, losing Friday night 8-5 and Saturday 6-4 to the Jimmies.

With the setbacks, Midland falls to 4-4 on the season with the bulk of their schedule remaining. Jamestown moves to 7-6-3 on the season.

Friday’s game saw the Warriors fall behind by two goals through the first eight minutes of action. The Jimmies were able to convert on a pair of power-plays to go up 2-0 at the 7:50 mark of the first.

Midland responded with a goal by Ondrej Blaha a few minutes later but the Jimmies got that goal back before the period expired. Ryan Donovan and Hamish Campbell assisted on Blaha’s goal, which came on a Warriors’ power-play.

In the second period, Donovan found the back of the net off a pass from Campbell less than five minutes in on another power-play chance for Midland. The Warriors would get another goal in the period, this time from Luke Sanko at the 9:51 mark off of an assist by Blaha and Donovan.