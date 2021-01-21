 Skip to main content
Warriors Host Wrestling Triangular; Defeat Broncos and Braves to Remain Unbeaten
Midland University’s women’s wrestling hosted Hastings College and Ottawa University for an afternoon of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) duals on Wednesday.

The Warriors handily dispatched both schools to move to 4-0 in team duals this season. Midland won 41-3 over Hastings and 45-5 over Ottawa. Ottawa defeated Hastings 16-4 in the other dual of the day.

In their opener against Ottawa, Midland won four of the 10 matches by default as the Braves were open at 101-, 109-, 123-, and 130-pounds. Midland gifted them five team points at 191-pounds as they were open at that weight class.

In the first action on the mat, Serenity Durham Goree pinned JoNiesha Kennedy in the first round at 116-pounds. Ashlee Palimo’o had to go to a second-round before earning her pin of Corrine Robinson at 136-pounds.

The Warriors would pick up three more pins, all in the first round as Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp pinned Lyric Gonsalves at 143, Mahealani Lewis pinned Derriane Morrison at 155, and Jasmine Ballesteros pinned Hannah Dickinson at 170.

Against the Broncos, the Warriors picked up six forfeit wins guaranteeing the team victory before the dual began.

At 136, Palimo’o dropped an 11-2 decision to Amy Fuller. Then at 155 and 170, the Warriors earned identical 1:18 pins of their opponents. First, it was Lewis taking down Kimberly Pollak and then Ballesteros defeated Jacqueline Carreras. The teams double-forfeited at 190-pounds.

Midland will have a short break before their next event as their dual with York was canceled earlier this week.

Next up for the Warriors will be the Grand View Open on Saturday, February 6 in Des Moines, Iowa.

