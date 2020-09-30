Warriors in fourth after fall rounds of GPAC Championship

Golfers from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) took the links at Indian Creek Golf Course this week for the first two rounds for the GPAC Men’s Golf Championship. Teams played 36 holes, completing the fall half of the four-round, 72-hole championship which will be completed this spring. At the halfway point, Midland University sits in fourth place with three golfers in the top 20.

Morningside College is the team leader with a score of 586 while Doane University, Northwestern College, and Midland are in a tight battle for second through fourth. Doane leads that group with a 607, while Northwester is three strokes back with a 610, and Midland is six strokes out of second place with a 613.

Peyton Koch, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska, is the Warriors’ team leader with a five-over-par score of 149. Preston Carbaugh, a sophomore from Cambridge, Neb., is tied for ninth with a score of 151, and Jordan Greenwood is in a tie for 19th with a score of 156. Jonny Douglas of Morningside is the individual leader with a score of 5-under-par (139).

Kean Kontor is just outside the top 20. He shot a 157 and is tied for 21st. Ethan Blair and Ryan Rogers each played 18 holes to round out the Midland lineup. Blair shot an 80 on day one and Rogers had an 81 on Tuesday.