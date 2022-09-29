Warriors knock off Concordia

The Midland women's soccer team knocked off unbeaten Concordia 3-1, scoring all three goals in the second half.

The Warriors and Bulldogs played an uneventful first half, with Concordia having a shot advantage of 4-3.

Midland came out in the second half, as they have been in the past few games, with a will to score.

The offense broke through in the 60th minute as a ball sent into the box from Brittany Llanes found the foot of Ashley Atkinson, who put it in the back of the net for the first goal of the game.

The Warriors kept the pressure on as four minutes later Llanes headed the ball once to herself to get past the goalie, and once more into the net.

Concordia’s offensive worked its way onto the scoreboard with a goal by Grace Soenksen in the 72nd minute to make things entertaining for the crowd on hand.

Following the goal allowed, a Warriors' foul in the box set up a penalty kick for the Bulldogs.

Keeper Hannah Tillison kenneled the PK shot to keep Midland in the lead.

“It was a massive stop by Hannah on the PK," said Midland coach Cody Bartlow. "It was as big a moment as any of the goals scored and really helped swing momentum back to us.”

Midland would get another insurance goal off a 40-yard shot by Ariana Flores on a free kick to hit the left post, above the outstretched arms of the keeper.

Llanes extended her scoring streak to three games while adding an assist while Tillison had a season-high 10 saves in net.

With the victory, they have moved up to 4-3-3 overall and 2-1-1 in the GPAC, while Concordia falls to 6-1-2 overall and 1-1-2 in the conference.

Midland will head to Omaha to face the College of Saint Mary (6-3-1, 3-1-0 GPAC) on Saturday morning. First kick will be at 11:00 a.m. The Warriors are 9-1-2 all-time against the Flames.