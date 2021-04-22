Warriors narrowly drop dual with Flames

Midland University women’s tennis made the short drive into Omaha to take on the College of Saint Mary in a rescheduled conference dual on Wednesday afternoon. The teams took to the courts at Genesis Health Club and in a tight battle between two schools, the Flame clipped the Warriors 4-3.

CSM took two of three matches in doubles play to earn the team point. Keyana Hastings and Sophie Mollring earned the lone win for the Warriors at No. 3s by a 6-3 score.

In singles play, the Flames won both No. 1s and No. 2s. Midland tied things up with wins at No. 3s, 4s, and 5s. Grace Felder won 7-6(5), 6-2 at No. 3s, Keyana Hastings won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4s, and Lexie Glosser won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5s. The Flames won at No. 6s to take the dual.

Midland falls to 5-7 overall and 3-2 the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll be back in action this weekend as they travel to Crete, Nebraska to take on Doane (11-5, 4-1 GPAC). Action is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Haddix Center.

