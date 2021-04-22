 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warriors narrowly drop dual with Flames
0 comments

Warriors narrowly drop dual with Flames

  • 0

Midland University women’s tennis made the short drive into Omaha to take on the College of Saint Mary in a rescheduled conference dual on Wednesday afternoon. The teams took to the courts at Genesis Health Club and in a tight battle between two schools, the Flame clipped the Warriors 4-3.

CSM took two of three matches in doubles play to earn the team point. Keyana Hastings and Sophie Mollring earned the lone win for the Warriors at No. 3s by a 6-3 score.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

In singles play, the Flames won both No. 1s and No. 2s. Midland tied things up with wins at No. 3s, 4s, and 5s. Grace Felder won 7-6(5), 6-2 at No. 3s, Keyana Hastings won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4s, and Lexie Glosser won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 5s. The Flames won at No. 6s to take the dual.

Midland falls to 5-7 overall and 3-2 the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They’ll be back in action this weekend as they travel to Crete, Nebraska to take on Doane (11-5, 4-1 GPAC). Action is slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Haddix Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man facing drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man facing drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 3:45 p.m., April 16, Michael A. Wright, 40, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County Arrest warrant at a reside…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News