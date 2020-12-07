Warriors nearly complete comeback effort

Midland nearly completed a history comeback to upset No. 7 Morningside Saturday night, but fell just short, losing 77-74 after trailing 21-2 at the start of the game.

“Overall, I really appreciated the way our kids battled,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “That’s the seventh ranked team in the country, certainly a more veteran team, a more battle-tested team than us, and I thought we went at them toe-to-toe.”

It was all Morningside for the opening eight minutes of action as the Mustangs built up a 21-2 lead. A Josh Lambert bucket was the only points the Warriors could muster as Morningside pulled away.

“Part of that run was we got really clean looks that we just didn’t make and part of that run too was defensive breakdowns that led to easy looks,” Drake said.

Midland was 1 for 11 from the field during the stretch.

Lambert, who finished with eight points, ended the drought with another bucket in the paint.

“I just told our guys to settle in and play,” Drake said. “We looked like there was pressure on us. There’s no pressure.”

Midland outscored Morningside 26-18 after the opening Mustang run to trim the halftime deficit to 39-28.