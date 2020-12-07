Warriors nearly complete comeback effort

Midland nearly completed a history comeback to upset No. 7 Morningside Saturday night, but fell just short, losing 77-74 after trailing 21-2 at the start of the game.
“Overall, I really appreciated the way our kids battled,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “That’s the seventh ranked team in the country, certainly a more veteran team, a more battle-tested team than us, and I thought we went at them toe-to-toe.”
It was all Morningside for the opening eight minutes of action as the Mustangs built up a 21-2 lead. A Josh Lambert bucket was the only points the Warriors could muster as Morningside pulled away.
“Part of that run was we got really clean looks that we just didn’t make and part of that run too was defensive breakdowns that led to easy looks,” Drake said.
Midland was 1 for 11 from the field during the stretch.
Lambert, who finished with eight points, ended the drought with another bucket in the paint.
“I just told our guys to settle in and play,” Drake said. “We looked like there was pressure on us. There’s no pressure.”
Midland outscored Morningside 26-18 after the opening Mustang run to trim the halftime deficit to 39-28.
Three-pointers allowed the Warriors to get back into the game. Arturo Montes came off the bench and hit three-straight 3-pointers as part of five-straight made deep balls by Midland.
The Warriors made 10 shots in the first 20 minutes with seven coming from beyond the three-point arc.
Midland ended the night shooting 46 three’s, making 16.
The Warriors started the second half with a 13-3 run to get the deficit all the way down to a point at 42-41.
Morningside answered with a 5-0 to regain
Eight times over the course of the second half, Midland would be within a possession of tying the game only to come away empty handed.
“I thought we had a lot of chances to finally get over that hump,” Drake said. “We just got to finish a few more possessions with some things that are under our control.”
Midland’s final chance to overtake Morningside came with 12 seconds left. Laurence Merritt pushed the Warriors within one, 74-73, with his fifth 3-pointer of the night as part of a team-high 17 points.
The Warriors sent Will Pottebaum to the line on the other end where he convert one of his two free throws, giving Midland 12 seconds to get off the potentially game-tying or game-winning shot.
The shot never came as Midland turned the ball over, allowing Morningside to escape with the win.
“Another teachable moment for our young group, you just can’t spot a team 19 points and expect to comeback,” Drake said.
The loss sends Midland to 3-7 on the season and 1-6 in GPAC play.
The Warriors are set to host Briar Cliff at 4 p.m. Saturday at home.
