BELLEVUE, Neb. – After a rocky first half for Midland University’s men’s basketball team, a solid second half of play, highlighted by a flurry of three-pointers, helped the Warriors earn a victory in the first game of the Bellevue Men’s Basketball Classic on Sunday night.
The Warriors (4-8 overall) erased a four-point halftime deficit to Graceland (5-8 overall) and outlasted the Yellowjackets in a back-and-forth second half to come away with a 76-71 victory.
“For our guys to respond the way they did in the second half, that’s growth, and that’s what this thing is all about; growing, getting better, and doing it together,” Midland coach Oliver Drake said. “It was fun to watch those guys do that tonight.”
Sophomore guard Bowen Sandquist led the charge for the Warriors in the second half as he finished the game with a career-high 30 points, including 7-for-13 from 3-point land, Sandquist ignited a Warrior offense that was as cold as could be in the first half when it came to shooting the ball.
Sandquist’s early three-pointer in the opening minutes of the game turned out to be his only points in the first half and Midland’s only made three-pointer in the first 20 minutes. The Warriors shot just seven percent (1-for-14) on 3s in the opening half, but still only trailed by four points at the break.
“We just encouraged them to keep shooting and to keep their hands and feet ready,” Drake said. “We wanted them to play with a ‘next shot’ mentality, and they did a great job of that.”
To start the second half, the Warriors managed to tie the game up a couple of times, but well-timed shots went down for Graceland’s Amanze Njoku-Ibe, and the score remained tied through the first eight minutes.
Finally, with just under 12 minutes to play, freshman Jake Rueschhoff connected on a trey to put Midland ahead 44-43.
Rueschhoff’s 3 ignited the MU offense. Sandquist made 3s on back-to-back trips down the floor. On the next trip, junior Laurence Merritt got in on the action with a 3-pointer, followed by two more from Sandquist and then another by Merritt to put the Warriors up by 11 with 7:00 left.
The Warriors never surrendered the lead, but had to hit free throws down the stretch to hold on to their lead. After Virgil Walker Jr.’s miss on a potential game-tying three-pointer, Sandquist buried both of his free throws with six seconds left to finish off the 76-71 victory.
Doc Self paced Graceland with 15 points. Merritt followed Sandquist with 21 points.
The Warriors lost 91-54 on Saturday to NCAA Division I’s Creighton University in Omaha.
“It was really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Sandquist said. “To be able to go out there with my family, my basketball family, is quite the journey. We came out a little slow, but we played them good in the second half.”
Midland trailed 58-21 at the half, but played the Jays on even terms in the second half (33-33).
Freshman Samuel Mailloux led the Warriors with 12 points. Emanuel Bryson had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Merritt had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Six Bluejays finished in double figures, led by the duo of Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski who both scored 19 points. Damien Jefferson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“We are really proud of the way our guys competed,” Drake said. “We are really thankful that our guys got the opportunity to compete on the national stage and it was awesome seeing them embrace the moment.”
The Warriors were scheduled to play the College of the Ozarks on Monday night in the Bellevue Classic, but results weren’t available at press time.