Warriors outpaced by No. 5 Jamestown

The Midland men’s basketball team fell 104-72 to No. 5 Jamestown Saturday night.

“We fought back and we really played hard, but we had too many turnovers,” said Midland coach Tyler Erwin. “We had an uncharacteristically bad night with free throws as well.”

The Warriors drop to 4-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference. Jamestown improves to 4-1 and moves to 1-1 in the GPAC.

The Warriors and Jimmies set a quick pace out of the gate scoring 92 total points in the first half. Jamestown went on a 20-8 run to start the contest, but Midland started answering back on offense backed by Mason Strong and his nine first-half points.

The Warriors remained within striking distance as the period reached its midway point, but the Jimmies lengthened their lead with a 15-5 run to end the half at 56-38.

During the break in play, the 1999-2000 Midland Men’s Basketball team and former head coach Rich McGill were honored at halftime. The team won the conference tournament that season and advanced to the Warriors’ second-ever NAIA Tournament. The team was co-captained by Erwin.

“It was so great to honor our team and see teammates, friends in the crowd. I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without that experience here at Midland,” Erwin said.

The Jimmies who continued their run at the start of the second half with a 9-0 run. With the lead ballooning to 29, Colton Uhing came on the hardwood as he scored eight points to help the Warriors cut the lead back down to 17.

Jamestown answered in the final minutes to leave no doubt with a 9-0 run as they converted 28 total points off the Warriors’ 15 turnovers on the night, winning 104-72.

Ryan Larsen had 10 points as he was the only Warrior to reach double digits. Eleven different Warriors found their names in the scoring column before the clock expired.

Midland (4-4, 0-2 GPAC) will host another top-GPAC team in (RV) Northwestern (3-2, 0-1 GPAC) next Tuesday. The two teams are set to meet inside the Wikert Event Center at 7:45 p.m. in Fremont on November 22.