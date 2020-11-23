Warriors outpaced by Northwestern on the road

Northwestern’s offensive attack was too much to overcome for the Midland men’s basketball team as the Warriors were defeated 97-79 Saturday.

The Warriors (1-4, 1-3 GPAC) didn’t go down without a fight, reaching their second-highest offensive point total of the season.

“We ran into a really good, veteran Northwestern team today,” said head coach Oliver Drake. “They deserve a lot of credit. As a team, we didn’t value the ball at the level you need to compete. We need to learn from this game and be ready to go on Tuesday for another road GPAC contest.”

The opening half provided competitive basketball as the two sides battled back and forth. There were seven total lead changes during the first 20 minutes with neither team taking more than a nine-point lead.

After falling behind 20-13 at the 11:12 mark, three-pointers from freshman forward Kyle Castille and senior guard Laurence Merritt helped the Warriors put together an 8-0 run to take a 21- 20 lead with just under ten minutes remaining in the half.

Midland would hold another lead, 31-29, with 5:23 to go in the half, but then saw the game open up as Northwestern ended the half on a 13-3 run. Up 42-34, the Raiders were powered by forward Craig Sterk who was 5-for-7 with 13 points in the half.