Warriors sweep Concordia for GPAC tournament title

No. 25 Midland softball added some hardware to their trophy case Saturday in commanding fashion with a sweep of (RV) Concordia in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Championship Series.
The Warriors’ bats came alive in the late innings of the opener, winning 9-1, then completed the sweep with an 8-0 victory.
The wins improve Midland’s record to 38-8 while Concordia falls to 32-11. Both teams will represent the GPAC in the NAIA Softball National Championship beginning with the opening round on May 17-19.
Game 1 Midland 9, Concordia 1: After giving up a run in the first inning, Hailee Fliam and the Midland defense kept Concordia off the scoreboard the rest of the day.
The Warriors’ offense was held in check by the wind and the Bulldogs’ ace in the circle through the first four innings. In the fifth though, Midland pieced together some timely hits to take a 2-0 lead.
After Emily Prai reached on a one-out error by the Bulldogs’ second baseman, Roni Foote drove her home to tie the game with a single do the right-field line. A batter later, Bobbi Singleton drove Foote all the way around and in for the lead with a single to the right-center gap.
In the ensuing inning, the Warriors’ offense exploded with seven runs to take the first game by run-rule.
Carly Pfitzer began the offensive surge, reaching base via a hit-by-pitch. Keira Painter then singled to right to put two runners on base. With a one-run lead, the runners were aggressive on the bags. Pfitzer and Painter pulled off a successful double steal with Ali Smith at the plate. Three pitches later, Painter came home and Pfitzer went to third on a wild pitch to make 3-1 Midland. Smith then reached on a walk to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Brianna Brabec reached on a bunt-single which scored Painter and moved Smith to third. That drove the Bulldogs starting pitcher from the game.
Facing a new pitcher in the circle, Prai kept things going in a big way in the next at-bat. The GPAC leader in hits and runs scored boosted both numbers with an inside-the-park home run. She pulled the ball down the right-field line, into the corner, and booked it around the bases for her first collegiate home run.
With no outs still in the inning, Andrea Cespedes singled up the middle and then stole second to get into scoring position. The Bulldogs were finally able to record an out as Foote’s fly ball hung in the air and was caught by the left fielder.
After Singleton reached on a walk, Sierra Athow drove in both runners with a double to deep center that hit the top of the wall and bounced back in. The almost home run scored two runs and ended the first game of the championship.
Game 2 Midland 8, Concordia 0: Aliyah Rincon took to the circle in game two of the championship and looked dominant as the Warriors looked to clinch the postseason title. She allowed just three hits over five innings of work and struck out four Bulldogs.
Offensively, Midland struck for two in the 1st, four in the 4th, and two more in the 5th to seal the series.
In the 1st inning, the Warriors scored two runs on three hits. Prai led things off with a bunt single. After Cespedes moved her into scoring position with a ground out, Prai came into score the first run of the game as Bobbi Singleton hit a two-out single up the middle. Athow followed that up with a double to left field that scored Singleton.
After two innings of being kept off the scoreboard, the Warriors’ offense came alive once more. Singleton reached base via a hit-by-pitch and then was joined by Athow who hit an infield single to third base. Pfitzer then moved them up 60 feet with a sacrifice bunt.
That brought Painter to the plate. She single to shallow left, scoring Singleton on the hit, to make it 3-0.
Katlin Anders then came up to the plate for the first time all day after missing game one for academic responsibilities.
She proceeded to rip a ball that would have cleared the center field fence with ease but was directed to the right-field corner due to the strong southeast wind gusts.
Anders would have to hold up at second as the ball just got down past the outstretched glove of the right fielder. Athow scored with ease and Painter was held up at third.
That brought Brabec to the plate. She hit a sacrifice fly down the left-field line that brought home Painter to make it 5-0.
Prai continued her great day next as she singled to right field and drove in Anders. She then stole second to keep the threat of more runs alive. That ended a few pitches later as the Bulldogs recorded the third out on a pop-up to second base.
In the 5th, after Rincon made quick work of the Concordia hitters, Midland came back up to the plate looking to end the game and wrap up the title.
Foote began the inning with a single to right-center. Single then followed suit with a single to left and moved to second on the throw that tried to gun down Foote who moved to third.
With two runners in scoring position, Athow sacrificed home the first run on a fly out to center. Then after Pfitzer reached on an error and the Bulldogs recorded the second out on a foul pop-up, Anders came to the plate once more.
Anders wasn’t going to prolong the inevitable as she singled home the winning run on the very first pitch she saw. That ended the game by run-rule, 8-0.