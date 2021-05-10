Warriors sweep Concordia for GPAC tournament title

Anders would have to hold up at second as the ball just got down past the outstretched glove of the right fielder. Athow scored with ease and Painter was held up at third.

That brought Brabec to the plate. She hit a sacrifice fly down the left-field line that brought home Painter to make it 5-0.

Prai continued her great day next as she singled to right field and drove in Anders. She then stole second to keep the threat of more runs alive. That ended a few pitches later as the Bulldogs recorded the third out on a pop-up to second base.

In the 5th, after Rincon made quick work of the Concordia hitters, Midland came back up to the plate looking to end the game and wrap up the title.

Foote began the inning with a single to right-center. Single then followed suit with a single to left and moved to second on the throw that tried to gun down Foote who moved to third.

With two runners in scoring position, Athow sacrificed home the first run on a fly out to center. Then after Pfitzer reached on an error and the Bulldogs recorded the second out on a foul pop-up, Anders came to the plate once more.