Warriors take part in Bronco Last Chance meet

Midland track sent a small contingency to the Bronco Last Chance meet on Friday. The meet was a field events only competition for athletes looking to reach qualifying standards or improve upon their marks for seeding purposes. The Warriors sent nine athletes to the one-day event in Hastings, Nebraska.

On the women’s side, Kylee Edmonds placed 2nd in the women’s pole vault with a height of 3.65m while Rian Boub was 5th in the women’s javelin with a best throw of 31.88m.

In the men’s high jump, Ross McMahon tied for 1st with a height of 1.90m. Eli Hustad was 2nd in the long jump with a leap of 6.46m.

Dylan Kucera added another win to his accolades in the men’s shot put. He won the event with a heave of 18.13m. Teammate Josh Lewis was 5th with a best of 14.98m.

Kucera also won the hammer throw with a best of 59.22m. He wrapped up his day with a 2nd place finish in the discus throw with a mark of 50.07m.

Midland will have one more meet for athletes looking to earn a berth to the NAIA National Championships this week as they compete in the Concordia Twilight meet on Friday. The meet is hosted by Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, and is scheduled for a 2:00 p.m. start at Bulldog Stadium.

