BRAINARD — Midland University took the top shotgun sports team honors and secured the top three spots in the overall individual standings during the Concordia Invitational last weekend at Oak Creek Sporting Club
“The team really stepped after being runner-ups at our last couple shoots and performed really well,” Midland head coach Bret Erickson said. “The courses had some technical targets that made the shooters think a little bit. Overall, it was a solid team effort.”
In the Sporting Clays team event, the Warriors were led by senior River Kelly with a 175/200, followed by sophomore Derek Dishman and senior Dalton Ritchie with a pair of 173s. Close behind was sophomore Dalton Wilcox with a 172 and senior Cole Collier with a 171 to round out the top five for the event.
Ritchie ultimately placed third in the individual event after a shoot-off.
In the Super-Sporting Clays team event, Wilcox led the team with an 88/100, which landed him in third place in the event after a shoot-off. Close behind Wilcox were Kelly and Collier with scores of 87 and 85, respectively.
Several Warriors had 84s to make up the final two spots for team scoring, including Ritchie, Canyon Ferris, Kolt Hickey, and Ben Lowe.
When the final scores were recorded, the Warriors ended up bringing home a lot of hardware. On the individual side, the top three spots were all Midland as Kelly took home HOA honors with a 262 out of a possible 300. Wilcox had a 260 to finish as the runner-up, and Ritchie completed the clean sweep with a 257 for third.
As a team, the Warriors took first place honors as well after hitting 1,292 of a possible 1,500 targets. Host Concordia finished second with a final tally of 1,258, while Fort Hays State was third with a total of 1,246. The top five HOA team scorers for Midland included Kelly, Wilcox, Ritchie, Collier, and Dishman.
Next up for the Warriors is the Hastings College Bronco Invitational, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Grand Island.