Warriors tennis start strong at opening tournament

The Midland men’s tennis team opened their 2020-2021 season this past week at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Single and Doubles Tournament. The Warriors won both of the doubles play brackets and also claimed one of the singles brackets.

“It was a good weekend for us," said coach Bruno Campos. "We were able to advance to the final in each bracket, which is amazing.

In the top men’s singles bracket, the Warriors were very strong with senior Miguel Abete making it to the semifinals before losing in a back and forth three-set match against Jorge Chevez of Doane (2-6, 6-3, 10-5).

On the other side of the men’s A bracket, fellow senior Salvador Almeida won two matches including an upset of top-seeded Carter Mason of Hastings (2-6, 6-2, 10-8) to reach the championship match, before falling to Chevez, a top 5 regionally ranked player, in the finals (6-3, 6-0).

The Warriors made quick work of the competition in the B bracket as senior Conrad Mascarenhas and freshman Tycho Janssen both advanced to the championship match, winning each of the matches in straight sets. In the finale, Mascarenhas came out on top, winning in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).