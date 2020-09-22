Warriors tennis start strong at opening tournament

The Midland men’s tennis team opened their 2020-2021 season this past week at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Single and Doubles Tournament. The Warriors won both of the doubles play brackets and also claimed one of the singles brackets.
“It was a good weekend for us," said coach Bruno Campos. "We were able to advance to the final in each bracket, which is amazing.
In the top men’s singles bracket, the Warriors were very strong with senior Miguel Abete making it to the semifinals before losing in a back and forth three-set match against Jorge Chevez of Doane (2-6, 6-3, 10-5).
On the other side of the men’s A bracket, fellow senior Salvador Almeida won two matches including an upset of top-seeded Carter Mason of Hastings (2-6, 6-2, 10-8) to reach the championship match, before falling to Chevez, a top 5 regionally ranked player, in the finals (6-3, 6-0).
The Warriors made quick work of the competition in the B bracket as senior Conrad Mascarenhas and freshman Tycho Janssen both advanced to the championship match, winning each of the matches in straight sets. In the finale, Mascarenhas came out on top, winning in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).
Midland was also almost crowned champion in the C bracket as sophomore Nathen Bitzer dominated two rounds of competition before being bested by Concordia’s Joe Bindl in the finals (6-4, 6-4).
Fellow sophomore Bradyn Heiss opened with a win in the other half of the bracket, defeating David Loomis of Hastings (6-4, 4-6, 10-7) before falling to top-seeded Parker Hansen of Doane in two sets.
In the final singles bracket, freshman Jared Thompson lost a tough match against the eventual bracket winner, Octavio Velazquez of Concordia (8-2) in his opening match of the day. Two Warriors, freshmen Dyson Dollarhide and Mark Karpf, both won their opening matches before falling in the second round.
In doubles play the Warriors found continued success as Abete and Almeida won the A bracket. They defeated fellow Warriors, Mascarenhas and Hanssen, in the finals (6-3). In the B bracket, it was Bitzer and Heiss of Midland taking the title for a sweep on the doubles side. They never lost more than three sets in any match, a defeated a duo from Morningside (6-2) in the finals.
The Warriors will do some fine-tuning in practice this week as they prepare for the ITA Regionals Tournament next weekend. The three-day tournament will be from September 25-27 in Wichita, Kansas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!