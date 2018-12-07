The 11th-ranked Midland University men's wrestling team set the tone early and went on to defeat Jamestown 28-20 on Thursday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference dual.
The Warriors won six of the first seven matches on their way to defeating the Jimmies.
The night started out with a narrow 5-4 decision won by Daniel Vargas at 125 pounds. He had a pair of takedowns of his counterpart Jesse Barajas and sealed the win by holding the riding time advantage.
At 133 pounds it was Jonas Gaytan, the No. 8 wrestler at 125, moving up a class to take on Joshua Garcia. Gaytan had a strong opening period with three takedowns to earn the 9-5 decision.
The Warriors sent out Julian Gaytan at 141 points but the Jimmies were unable to counter with a wrestler of their own at the weight class after weigh-ins. While Gaytan will not be credited with the win he was able to earn the Warriors six points via the forfeit. Gaytan is currently ranked No. 4 at 133 pounds.
Tristan Zamilpa took the mat at 149 pounds for the Warriors and faced Jesus Murillo. This match was one of the most active of the evening as it featured five takedowns along with four escapes and a pair of near-falls. Zamilpa was on the right side of most of those actions as he won an 18-7 major decision to put the Warriors up 16-0.
Jamestown would respond though with their first points at 157 pounds. Carsen Painter of the Jimmies racked up the points to earn a 22-4 technical fall over Midland’s Tristian Snover.
Dominique Evans, the No. 7-ranked wrestler at 157 pounds, would go up a weight class and get the points back in the next bout as he worked a pin of Theodore Robison. After two takedown and a near-fall in the first two periods, he finished off his opponent with a pin in 6:31.
Stephon Gray would follow that up with a pin of his own at 174 over Tanner Smith. Gray, the No. 12-ranked wrestler, had a pair of takedowns and two-point near-fall leading up to the pin at 3:34. That win secured the match for Midland as the Warriors led 28-5 with just three bouts left.
Jamestown prevailed in the final three matches.
At 184 it was Matthew Hernandez, currently ranked No. 14 in the division, earning a decision over Midland’s Zach Wendle.
In the 197 bout it was Jamestown’s Joshua Goeden pinning Dylan Buschow of Midland in the first period at 2:27.
Then in the final match, the Jimmies' Chumkar Dhaliwal pinned Alton Johnson in 3:40.
Both teams will be back in action this weekend as they send wrestlers to the Doane Conner/Oppenheim Open in Crete. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday.