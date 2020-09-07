Warriors volleyball splits opening games

Flores was the GPAC Libero of the Year last season, but moved to outside hitter for the 2020 campaign.

In the final match of the first games played on the Midland campus since last spring, the Warriors forced a fifth set, but couldn’t come away with a second-straight upset.

The Vikings won the opening set before Midland took control of the match with back-to-back set wins.

The Warriors struggled in the final two sets, combining for just 15 kills to 13 errors while hitting .017.

“The reason I schedule this tournament, we need to find out right out of the gate what do we need to get better at, who can play in a big time atmosphere, stuff like that and I really feel the competition today allowed everybody, but particularly us to find out the things we needed to find out against outside competition,” Geisselman said.

Still after seeing his team in live action against another opponent, Geisselman sees the potential of his squad.

“I think this team has a really high ceiling,” Geisselman said. “We have the potential to be really really good defensively. I think we have the potential to be really good ball control, passing team, but we need to get more consistent with it. We need some hitters to step up and be more consistent.”

Midland will host Concordia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night to begin its conference slate.

