Warriors walk-off on San Diego Christian

A walk-off single off the bat of Connor Peterson in the bottom of the tenth allowed Midland to knock off San Diego Christian 5-4 Friday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona.

Midland led for most of the game, staking out a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Dakota Thornton singled with the bases loaded to score Trey Nichols and John Suehisa.

The Warriors and Hawks traded scoreless frames until the seventh when San Diego Christian rallied for three runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Midland answered in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs to knot the game up at 4-4.

Peterson started his heroics with a pinch hit single to score Kyle Weber, then came around to score on a single from Peyton Garbers.

More scoreless frames followed until the bottom of the tenth.

Maddux Miyasoto started the rally with a single, then stole second base. Weber reached on a hit by pitch to put a pair of Warriors aboard.

Peterson slipped a grounder into right field to score Miyasoto to give Midland the walk-off win and move the Warriors to 2-3 on the season.