Warriors walk-off on San Diego Christian

A walk-off single off the bat of Connor Peterson in the bottom of the tenth allowed Midland to knock off San Diego Christian 5-4 Friday afternoon in Glendale, Arizona.
Midland led for most of the game, staking out a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Dakota Thornton singled with the bases loaded to score Trey Nichols and John Suehisa.
The Warriors and Hawks traded scoreless frames until the seventh when San Diego Christian rallied for three runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Midland answered in the bottom half of the inning with a pair of runs to knot the game up at 4-4.
Peterson started his heroics with a pinch hit single to score Kyle Weber, then came around to score on a single from Peyton Garbers.
More scoreless frames followed until the bottom of the tenth.
Maddux Miyasoto started the rally with a single, then stole second base. Weber reached on a hit by pitch to put a pair of Warriors aboard.
Peterson slipped a grounder into right field to score Miyasoto to give Midland the walk-off win and move the Warriors to 2-3 on the season.
James Scurto pitched Midland University Warriors Varsity to victory. The righthander allowed one hit and zero runs over one inning, walking one. Jesse Campos and Mathew Wickwire entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Kokeny took the loss for San Diego Christian. The hurler surrendered one run on four hits over two and a third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Cam Harrington picked up the start for Midland, who used four pitchers in the winning effort. He went two innings, allowing three hits and one run
Jesse Campos ate up five innings in relief work, scattering five hits with two strikeouts.
James Scurto earned the win coming out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless tenth inning
Miyasoto, Peterson, Thornton and Weber all had two hits to pace the Midland offense.
The Warriors wrap up their time in Arizona Saturday against Arizona Christian.