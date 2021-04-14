Warriors win home finale to clinch conference tournament berth

Midland University's women's lacrosse earned an important victory over the Mustangs of Morningside College, 14-1, Tuesday afternoon.

The win moves the Warriors to 4-7 overall and 3-6 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC).

In the first half, the Warriors started off the scoring on the afternoon with a goal from Alexis Nelson. Moments later Masey Jay scored making a quick 2-0 Warrior lead. Morningside was able to get an offensive break and scored.

Midland would end the half scoring eight more goals to go into halftime up 9-1. Goals came from Masey Jay, three from Alexis Nelson, Dominique Hernandez, Jessica Trinkle, Kyleigh Ingalls, and Jaiden Guy.

Midland would continue to share the scoring wealth offensively with Riley Yanek scoring the first goal of the second half. Hannah Madison and Stella Wilson would score the next two goals for Midland, their first collegiate goals. Yanek would go on to score one more goal of the afternoon sealing the 14-1 win.

The Warriors would outshoot the Mustangs 38-12 as both teams would have 26 turnovers each.

Kayla Colacion played the full 60 minutes in goal and had two saves.