Warriors women's tennis splits weekend

Midland University’s women’s tennis team split a pair of duals in Kansas City on Friday and Saturday. The Warriors lost 6-0 to NCAA Division III’s Rockhurst University before rebounding with a 7-0 sweep of Missouri Baptist University.

FRIDAY: Rockhurst 6, Midland 0

The Warriors were shut out on the courts at the Genesis Club in Merriam, Kansas on Friday afternoon. The Hawks won all three doubles matches for the team point and then won the top five individual matchups. The final pairing of No. 6 singles was left unfinished due to time restraints.

SATURDAY: Midland 7, Missouri Baptist 0

It was a reversal of fortunes on Saturday evening as Midland swept all seven team points against Missouri Baptist. The Warriors’ lone setback came at No. 1 doubles, an extra-set loss, 7-6 (7-2).

Kristina Khmelevskaia and Grace Felder won No. 2 doubles while Ivett Castaneda and Lainie Fanton won the matchup of No. 3s.

In singles play, Midland won each pairing in straight sets. The closest singles match of the day came at No. 2s. Khmelevskaia won 7-6, 6-3.

Up next on the schedule for the Warriors will be a trip to Kentucky for three duals in three days, March 5-7. They’ll face Midway University on Saturday, the University of the Cumberlands on Sunday, and Asbury University on Monday.

