WATCH NOW: P&L Automotive serves car repair needs of Fremont drivers

"He's been a big help, somebody I can trust the shop with and trust customers with," Boyd said. "He does a wonderful job, and I wish I could find a couple more of him."

At P&L Automotive, Boyd and Mallett work on mechanical work on all kinds of vehicles, from imports to domestics to light trucks.

"The Chevrolets are the easiest to work on, but it's all the same stuff," Boyd said. "Just nuts and bolts."

Through word-of-mouth, Boyd said he's garnered a reputation with his customers over the years since starting the shop.

"We try to get them in and out as fast as we can and be as fair as we can with the prices," he said. "We give them good, quality work for a fair price."

That business hasn't slowed down, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that Boyd thought he'd start seeing less customers.

"We were actually busier than we had been in a long time. It just got crazy busy to get car repairs," he said. "So it was bad for the economy, bad for the country, but pretty good for us."

As P&L Automotive approaches its 12th year in Fremont, Boyd said he's been happy serving customers in the community and giving them good, quality work on their cars.

"I like just getting people back on the road, helping them out, and being fair," he said. "I like to have people happy when they leave."

