WATCH NOW: P&L Automotive serves car repair needs of Fremont drivers

For P&L Automotive, owner Paul Boyd says business just keeps getting busier and busier.
"We have a great customer base, a lot of great, long-term customers, as well as a lot of new, great customers," he said. "We just appreciate all of the customers coming back and all of the business we get from them."
Since January 2010, Boyd has run P&L Automotive at 2600 N. Yager Road, working on a variety of vehicles for repair services.
"We do the suspension and transmission for diesels, we don't do any diesel work," Boyd said. "But we do anything mechanical, doors, window problems, check engine lights, drivability, noises, brakes, pretty much anything bumper-to-bumper."
Boyd has had an extensive history working with cars, starting his more than 20-year career "tinkering" with cars with friends in high school.
I went to Southeast Community College for automotives, and then worked a shop here in town for 10 years and then bought my place 12 years ago," he said.
The shop, known then as Custom Transmissions, was run by a friend before Boyd took ownership.
"Although it was actually a transmissions shop when I bought it, I turned it into an automotive repair shop," he said.
For years, Boyd ran P&L Automotive on his own. But in July 2020, he brought on Aaron Mallett as a technician, who he said has been a great addition to the shop.
"He's been a big help, somebody I can trust the shop with and trust customers with," Boyd said. "He does a wonderful job, and I wish I could find a couple more of him."
At P&L Automotive, Boyd and Mallett work on mechanical work on all kinds of vehicles, from imports to domestics to light trucks.
"The Chevrolets are the easiest to work on, but it's all the same stuff," Boyd said. "Just nuts and bolts."
Through word-of-mouth, Boyd said he's garnered a reputation with his customers over the years since starting the shop.
"We try to get them in and out as fast as we can and be as fair as we can with the prices," he said. "We give them good, quality work for a fair price."
That business hasn't slowed down, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that Boyd thought he'd start seeing less customers.
"We were actually busier than we had been in a long time. It just got crazy busy to get car repairs," he said. "So it was bad for the economy, bad for the country, but pretty good for us."
As P&L Automotive approaches its 12th year in Fremont, Boyd said he's been happy serving customers in the community and giving them good, quality work on their cars.
"I like just getting people back on the road, helping them out, and being fair," he said. "I like to have people happy when they leave."