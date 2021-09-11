WATCH NOW: Rosenbach Warrior Training sees growth, accomplishments with students

Not only does Rosenbach Warrior Training teach martial arts, but it also teaches self-defense, which Jim Rosenbach said has come in handy.
For instance, he said one of his black belts was walking to school earlier this year and had been grabbed by a stranger in broad daylight.
"She pulled him in close as he grabbed her and just drilled him with a sidekick, knocked his wind out, and he ran off," Rosenbach said. "She was embarrassed, she didn't tell us about it until the next day."
Rosenbach said the student's actions not only named her Student of the Month, but also saved her life.
"It's good, because it shows our students to the general public like, 'Hey, this is fun, it's great. It's not about fighting,' although we teach people on how to defend themselves," he said. "But it's about self-control and self-respect."
For nearly 50 years, Rosenbach has run Rosenbach Warrior Training at 522 N. Main St., which he founded with Robert Bussey.
"We charge half-price the national average, we keep the costs down so everybody can afford it," he said. "It's about my giving back to Fremont and the community."
Rosenbach first started training in martial arts in Omaha. At the age of 20, he first met Bussey, who was nine years his junior, at a Fremont studio where they both trained.
"Most of our grandmasters are passed away, and now, we're the grandmasters," he said. "It kind of went full circle for us."
Four years later in 1973, Rosenbach opened his studio along with Bussey, whom he called the "little brother" he never had.
"People thought I was nuts when I went in with a 15-year-old kid, and I thought, 'This isn't any normal 15-year-old kid. He's a prodigy.'"
Although Bussey left the studio in the early 1990s, Rosenbach continued running the studio, which now has seven locations along with the Fremont headquarters.
Rosenbach Warrior Training teaches various martial arts, including hapkido, jujitsu, weapons and RWTB (Rosenbach Warrior Training Branches), which encompasses multiple arts.
"We do kicking, punching, take-downs, hip-locks, throws, grappling, sparring, weapons, weapon forms, weapon combat," he said. "There's not much we don't do."
As well as hosting classes for all ages, Rosenbach Warrior Training also holds a martial arts program for kindergarteners at the Fremont Family YMCA, the facility's second-longest running program behind swimming.
"If they like it, then they come over here, so it's just a win-win situation for everyone," Rosenbach said. "The YMCA's been great to us, and we love teaching at the Y."
One of the studio's branches was opened in Scriber last year by Logan View High School senior Sophia Vacha, a seven-time black belt. The studio now has around 70 students.
"She runs the business, she pays the rent, she pays the bills, she does the teaching, she cleans the school and she's a straight-A student out for volleyball, basketball and track," Rosenbach said. "... She's not only a good martial artist, but she's a good instructor.
Recently, Rosenbach Warrior Training took six members to represent the country during the 2018 World Cup Championship in Jamaica, including Rosenbach.
"We all came back world champions," he said. "I came out of retirement, and I got the highest score of the whole tournament."
Both Rosenbach and the studio were also honored by the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame with awards last year.
"The hall of fame awarded us with the number-one school in the state of Nebraska," he said. "It was pretty exciting, and that's not for me, that's for everybody that has ever trained here that made that happen."
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosenbach said the United States had 30,000 registered martial arts schools. Now, there's only 15,000.
But in that time, Rosenbach said his studio actually grew.
"I told everybody, 'I love your health first, stay safe. If you don't feel like coming in, I understand. But if everybody doesn't come back, you're not going to have a school to come back to,'" he said. We had 100 students when that hit, and we started back with 23, and we're back at 100."
Rosenbach Warrior Training is also training for a demonstration at a 9/11 tribute in Fremont. The training has received help from a Creighton University student who comes down and teaches on Saturdays.
"She's taking the kids we have that are awesome to a whole new level," Rosenbach said. "We can't wait to go do the demonstration, as they've been working on it for a year and they're so pumped."
Having taught multiple generations of students, Rosenbach said the students become smarter, more disciplined and better citizens.
"It's all about giving back, and it's all about working with families and developing people, giving back what we know to help make students good kids with good work ethics," he said. "They don't sit around."
As this is Rosenbach's 48th year teaching martial arts, he said he's working on publishing a book for his 50th anniversary.
"It's Robert and I's journey, it's our 50-year history of teaching martial arts and what we've accomplished and our goals and the people we've affected," he said.
The book will also include stories of "The Greatest Class That Ever Lived," a group of students from about 20 years ago that became Army rangers, lawyers, Green Berets, award-winning coaches and Navy Seals.
"We've sent over 50 people into law enforcement here, black belts, and we've sent over 50 people into corrections and 50 people into the military, which I really think is good," Rosenbach said.
With graduates seeing success in life, as well as those attempting to earn their black belts this December, Rosenbach said younger students have a lot to look up to.
"I tell my kids, 'That can be you,'" he said. "'You can accomplish anything that you really put your mind to, and it all starts here.'"