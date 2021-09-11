WATCH NOW: Rosenbach Warrior Training sees growth, accomplishments with students

Not only does Rosenbach Warrior Training teach martial arts, but it also teaches self-defense, which Jim Rosenbach said has come in handy.

For instance, he said one of his black belts was walking to school earlier this year and had been grabbed by a stranger in broad daylight.

"She pulled him in close as he grabbed her and just drilled him with a sidekick, knocked his wind out, and he ran off," Rosenbach said. "She was embarrassed, she didn't tell us about it until the next day."

Rosenbach said the student's actions not only named her Student of the Month, but also saved her life.

"It's good, because it shows our students to the general public like, 'Hey, this is fun, it's great. It's not about fighting,' although we teach people on how to defend themselves," he said. "But it's about self-control and self-respect."

For nearly 50 years, Rosenbach has run Rosenbach Warrior Training at 522 N. Main St., which he founded with Robert Bussey.

"We charge half-price the national average, we keep the costs down so everybody can afford it," he said. "It's about my giving back to Fremont and the community."