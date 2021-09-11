WATCH NOW: RTG Medical to expand company, services in new facility

The company received help from city staff, including Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchel and former Mayor Scott Getzschman.

"We didn't go to the city and say, 'Hey, we're going to move if you don't give us X, Y and Z,'" Janssen said. "We just said, 'Hey, we want to stay. What can you do for us?'"

The 54,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art building will be located at the southeast intersection of U.S. Highways 275 and 30 and feature a gymnasium, food options and a walking area alongside a nearby lake.

Janssen said the special amenities are part of RTG Medical's culture, as it holds events like company softball games, golf outings, track meets and team challenges for its employees.

To prepare for the move, Janssen said RTG Medical will hire an additional full-time training manager in order to be able to provide more hands-on training for its hires.

"So that's going to help us so we can hire quicker, more efficiently," he said. "We just don't want to turn people over. It's not fair for them, it's not good for us and it's not good for our clients."

Additionally, the building's location on the east side of Fremont will help the slightly majority of the employees that come from Omaha, as well as other areas.