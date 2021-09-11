WATCH NOW: RTG Medical to expand company, services in new facility

As its employees make up 100% of RTG Medical's business, President and CEO Chris Janssen said they're always put at the forefront of every decision.
"We push culture, we always have," he said. "We don't just write it on a pamphlet, we own it and we do it."
RTG Medical, currently located at 1005 E. 23rd St., will move to a new building in east Fremont within the year. The new facility will allow the business to expand to 240 to 250 employees.
As a medical staffing agency, RTG Medical recruits and places professionals across the country in nursing, radiology, therapy, pharmacy and laboratory roles.
RTG Medical was formed in 2000 by Janssen, his brother Charlie and Jeremy Guenther, who was living in the same Omaha apartment complex as him.
"I had a pretty good sales background, Jeremy had a great IT background, and that kind of married it together," Janssen said. "I saw an opening in that we could leverage technology, which is something we still do to this day, to help us get a little foothold in the market and grab a niche in the market."
After deciding to leave their current jobs, RTG Medical's founders officially launched the business in 2001.
"2001 wasn't the best time to start a company, but we were pretty lean and we didn't have a lot of overhead," Janssen said. "We were literally working in an apartment that we were residing in, so that helped."
A couple of years later, RTG Medical moved to Paden Plaza in Fremont, where it stayed until about 2004. The business' new home would be at First State Bank and Trust's building on 23rd Street.
"We took just a very small portion of it, but we were the only ones up here," Janssen said. "And there was another room that they kind of finished out that was for us if we would ever expand or grow."
RTG Medical did see that growth, as the business initially focused on technicians with X-rays, computed tomography and ultrasounds before going into nursing.
"We also went into long-term care, which we're still actively in," Janssen said. "So we've got other markets that we're looking at, and we're hopeful with some new projects we've got going forward we'll open up some new areas in healthcare staffing."
In June 2016, RTG Medical expanded its location at First State Bank, which it became a banking client of last year.
Over the years, Janssen said RTG Medical has had its ups and downs in times like the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters where medical personnel is needed.
"It definitely always throws a dynamic at things," he said. "One of the exciting things about being in this industry, you're affected in this job daily by what happens around our nation."
Additionally, RTG Medical expands that care toward the community through partnerships with the Fremont Family YMCA, Dodge County and Nebraska humane societies, Nebraska Special Olympics, Folds of Honor and Wreaths Across America.
"We believe it helps our business, it helps our bottom line, it helps our employees, it helps us relate with the community better," Janssen said.
With the YMCA, RTG Medical sponsors the SwimMates program, which teaches every first-grader in Fremont Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School how to swim.
"There's so many bodies of water around this town, and we don't want to hear about kids drowning," Janssen said. "That's near and dear to us, and we have employees that participate in that."
Right now, Janssen said RTG Medical is just about at capacity.
"We could probably shoehorn in a few people, but now's the time we believe is to grow," he said. "The industry's expanding, it's a huge industry and we want to be part of that growth."
Janssen said RTG Medical's new building came from wanting to focus on sustainable, responsible growth, as well as benefiting the community.
"When we made the decision to expand, and we knew we had to expand, there was no doubt it was going to be in Fremont," he said.
The company received help from city staff, including Executive Assistant Lottie Mitchel and former Mayor Scott Getzschman.
"We didn't go to the city and say, 'Hey, we're going to move if you don't give us X, Y and Z,'" Janssen said. "We just said, 'Hey, we want to stay. What can you do for us?'"
The 54,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art building will be located at the southeast intersection of U.S. Highways 275 and 30 and feature a gymnasium, food options and a walking area alongside a nearby lake.
Janssen said the special amenities are part of RTG Medical's culture, as it holds events like company softball games, golf outings, track meets and team challenges for its employees.
To prepare for the move, Janssen said RTG Medical will hire an additional full-time training manager in order to be able to provide more hands-on training for its hires.
"So that's going to help us so we can hire quicker, more efficiently," he said. "We just don't want to turn people over. It's not fair for them, it's not good for us and it's not good for our clients."
Additionally, the building's location on the east side of Fremont will help the slightly majority of the employees that come from Omaha, as well as other areas.
"We have somebody that lives as far as Pender that's been driving here that's been with us for about 18 years," Janssen said. "When we first started, he said, 'I'm going to wait and see if it works out until I move to Fremont.' Well, he's still waiting."