Memorial services at Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church were pending late last week for Wayne Lipps. The 94-year-old Tekamah man passed away April 4, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

Wayne was born on Oct. 9, 1927, at the Lipps farm, four miles south of Sterling in Johnson County, located in southeast Nebraska. He was the youngest of four brothers born to Thomas and Mathilda (Schmidt) Lipps and he attended Sunnyside Rural School.

Following the devastating drought of 1936, a farm swap with Kenneth Beaver, a Tekamah man who had Sterling ties, led the Lipps family to relocate to a farm northeast of Tekamah.

Wayne attended the Arizona Center School—District No. 3—and high school in Tekamah, graduating in 1945. He was a three-year letterman on the football team who went undefeated all three years. Wayne was an all-conference guard his junior and senior years and captain of the football team when he was a senior.

He attended Midland College in the fall of 1945, played football and was named honorary captain of the football team. After turning 18 that fall, he entered military service, serving in the Army as a member of the occupation forces in South Korea after World War II.

After his honorable discharge, he began farming northeast of Tekamah which he continued for over 40 years until he retired.

Wayne married Rita Williams in 1953 and they had two children, Thomas W. and Jann Elizabeth.

For many years, Wayne enjoyed fishing with his son Tom at their farm along the Missouri River. Wayne and Rita enjoyed traveling and using the airfares they received from their daughter Jann while she was a flight attendant for United Airlines.

Wayne and Rita took up golf when they were about 50 years old and they enjoyed playing in league in Oakland and Tekamah as well as for several winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona. Wayne hit a hole in one, at two different times on the same hole, in Tekamah, the last time in 2012.

For several years, Wayne and Rita kept an apartment in Algona, Iowa so they could see their grandchildren grow up and attend their athletic events. Rita passed away in 2014.

Although 94, Wayne remained remarkably undiminished by age. After his granddaughter Kirsten entered Northwestern Medical School in Chicago, Wayne visited there several times. In the summer of 2015, when Wayne was nearly 88, he participated with his family in the Big 10 Network 5K “Fun Run” in downtown Chicago, winning his age division.

Wayne enjoyed driving out to the country, inspecting the crops and checking on conditions at the river. Wayne was a charming family companion and an interesting oral historian of local community conditions and of those people who had lived in the area.

He was a member of Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1937. He served on the church council, was the Arizona Township treasurer and served on the school board for District 3. Wayne was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Tekamah Lions Club.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Rita, his parents and his three brothers Paul, Lorin and Roy.

He is survived by his son, Tom and daughter in-law Jayne of Algona, Iowa, daughter, Jann, of Boulder, Colorado, granddaughter, Kirsten Lipps and her husband Grant Person of Madison, Wisconsin, grandson Samuel Lipps of Storm Lake, Iowa, great-grandsons, Max and Ansel Person, sister-in-law Ione Lipps, of Tekamah and sister-in-law Betty Lane of California, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

