Wayne State College dean's list

Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the dean's list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.

Students listed on the dean's list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.