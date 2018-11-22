Now that the Thanksgiving meal has been consumed, the National Weather Service is urging you to think about your weekend holiday travel plans.
Temperatures on Thursday reached the lower 60s, some 15 degrees above normal in Fremont. However, there’s snow — yes, snow — in the weekend forecast.
“If you are looking to travel through the region Sunday, consider making alternate plans, and continue to monitor the forecast for updates,” Brett Albright, of the National Weather Service office in Valley, wrote Thursday morning.
While the storm is several days out, forecasters say its projected track is likely to drop several inches of snow across a wide area of Nebraska.
The weather service said to expect 3-4 inches in the Lincoln, Omaha, Beatrice, Columbus, Falls City and Fremont areas, with 4-6 inches expected in Nebraska City. Projected snow totals are expected to taper off as you head west.
Winds on Sunday morning are expected to gust to more than 30 mph, causing blowing snow and near-blizzard conditions, the weather service said.
In Fremont, the snow is expected to begin early Sunday morning, capping a weekend of variable weather conditions.
Black Friday shoppers may need their umbrellas, as rain is likely before noon in the Fremont area. Friday’s high is expected to reach 56.
Saturday’s conditions look nice, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s expected before the precipitation moves in overnight.
In Fremont, forecasters say the snow could continue through noon Sunday. It’ll be dry early next week, but temperatures will hold in the low 30s.