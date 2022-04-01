 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

