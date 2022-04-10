This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 36F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
