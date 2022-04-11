Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tuesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.