Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Windy...scattered thunderstorms likely, some strong in the evening, will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

