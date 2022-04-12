Fremont's evening forecast: Windy...scattered thunderstorms likely, some strong in the evening, will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in to…
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly…